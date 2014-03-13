FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CAMBODIA PRESS-Grand Twins to list on domestic bourse on May 8 - Phnom Penh Post
March 13, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

CAMBODIA PRESS-Grand Twins to list on domestic bourse on May 8 - Phnom Penh Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Taiwanese garment manufacturer Grand Twins International said it plans to officially list on the Cambodia Stock Exchange (CSX) on May 8.

Stanley Shen, a spokesman for the garment maker, confirmed the listing date on Wednesday. Grand Twins will be the second company to go public on Cambodia's relatively new bourse since the IPO of the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority in 2012. The exchange was launched in 2011. (link.reuters.com/gew57v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

