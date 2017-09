The call for a higher minimum wage in Cambodia's garment industry by Swedish clothing giant H&M, which posted a 2012 profit margin of more than $3.4 billion, should begin with the brand itself as it has the power and means to raise workers' wages, industry members said. (link.reuters.com/ker44v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Phnom Penh Newsroom)