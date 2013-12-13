FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2013 / 3:56 AM / 4 years ago

CAMBODIA PRESS-Credit Suisse's HAGL holdings drawing fire - Phnom Penh Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Credit Suisse has been accused of aiding land grabbing in Cambodia by becoming a major shareholder in Vietnamese rubber giant Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) Group. NGO Global Witness (GW) claims that Credit Suisse became a major shareholder in HAGL shortly after GW released a report in May outlining alleged human rights abuses at its rubber plantation projects in Ratanakkiri province, the Phnom Penh Post reports. (link.reuters.com/vym45v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

