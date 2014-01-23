FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 23, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 4 years ago

CAMBODIA PRESS-Cambodia bourse to get second IPO in April - Phnom Penh Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Taiwanese garment factory Grand Twins International will be the second company to go public on Cambodia’s fledgling stock exchange, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Cambodia (SECC) confirmed yesterday, the Phnom Penh Post reports.

In a first for Cambodia's turbulent garment sector, Grand Twins - the second largest garment factory in Cambodia, according to its own statistics - anticipates listing in April. (link.reuters.com/raj36v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

