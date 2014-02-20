CAMBODIA PRESS-Govt, apparel makers meet on garment workers' issues- Phnom Penh Post

After high-level government officials met with major apparel brands and international labour unions on Wednesday, attendees and observers said they felt positive about the government’s sincerity in improving standards for Cambodia’s garment workers.

Minimum wage reform, trade union legislation and the status of 21 people detained since their arrests at demonstrations supporting a national garment worker strike last month were among topics discussed at the forum, said Stephen Benedict, director of trade union rights for the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), who attended.

