During his visit to Phnom Penh over the weekend, the first by a Japanese leader in 13 years, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan had agreed to a request by Prime Minister Hun Sen to help Cambodia reform its electoral system, while also pledging to strengthen ties in a number of areas, including health, security, investment and infrastructure.

