CAMBODIA PRESS-Garment strike falls flat as workers return - Phnom Penh Post
April 22, 2014 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

CAMBODIA PRESS-Garment strike falls flat as workers return - Phnom Penh Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

What was supposed to be a widespread protest by garment workers fell flat on Monday as most of them returned to their posts, days ahead of the end of a planned week-long stay-at-home strike.

A program officer at the Coalition of Cambodian Apparel Workers’ Democratic Union (C.CAWDU) said no workers took part in the strike, while C.CAWDU president Ath Thorn said employees at “more than ten” factories were on strike on Monday, but admitted that a majority of the workers had returned to work.

(link.reuters.com/das68v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

