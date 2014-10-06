CAMBODIA PRESS-Report says outstanding credit may reach $30 bln by 2020 - Cambodia Daily

The total amount of loans in Cambodia’s banking sector could rise to $30 billion by 2020, according to a report released on Monday by Mekong Strategic Partners, a new investment and advisory fund.

The report puts the total amount of outstanding credit for banks and microfinance institutions at $8.5 billion, with total consumer lending at no more than $850 million. (bit.ly/1n8620e)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)