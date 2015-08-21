FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

CAMBODIA PRESS-Industrial policy to be released next week - Phnom Penh Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The government will next week release its Industrial Development Policy (IDP) that aims to keep the economy on its high-growth trajectory, the Phnom Penh Post reported, citing Heng Sok Kung, secretary of state at the Ministry of Industry and Handicrafts.

The IDP, first announced by Prime Minister Hun Sen in March, establishes a set of goals to broaden Cambodia’s economic base, by promoting foreign investment into industries such as auto parts and electronics manufacturing as well as agro-business and food processing.

(bit.ly/1NyZwdG)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

