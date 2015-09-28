FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CAMBODIA PRESS-Opposition leader pushes plan to seize land - Cambodia Daily
September 28, 2015 / 4:10 AM / in 2 years

CAMBODIA PRESS-Opposition leader pushes plan to seize land - Cambodia Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Opposition leader Sam Rainsy again raised the prospect that a future CNRP government may oversee forced redistributions of land from the rich to the poor in order to correct cases of land-grabbing under Prime Minister Hun Sen's reign, the Cambodia Daily reported. (bit.ly/1JxHfXM)

Speaking at a public forum in Kompong Cham province’s Batheay district on Saturday, Rainsy promised that anyone who has fallen victim to the rampant land-grabbing under Prime Minister Hun Sen’s watch would receive their land back under his premiership.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

