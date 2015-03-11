FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CAMBODIA PRESS-No more ADB funding to finish stalled railway project - Cambodia Daily
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

CAMBODIA PRESS-No more ADB funding to finish stalled railway project - Cambodia Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will not provide any more funding to complete a stalled and bankrupt project to rehabilitate Cambodia’s old railway lines, a $142 million effort that had been billed as a key infrastructure initiative, the Cambodia Daily reported citing visiting ADB President Takehiko Nakao.

At least $75 million is estimated to be needed to finish the line, the report said.

(bit.ly/1HyRr3G)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

