FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CAMBODIA PRESS-Seatel to invest $500 mln on 4G network - Cambodia Daily
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 10, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

CAMBODIA PRESS-Seatel to invest $500 mln on 4G network - Cambodia Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Southeast Asia Telecom (Cambodia) Co Ltd (Seatel) plans to invest $400 million over the next two to three years to construct Cambodia’s fastest 4G network, as part of its plan to rebrand itself, the Cambodia Daily reported, citing the company’s general manager Han Hanchou.

Investors in Seatel, one of Cambodia’s smallest mobile phone operators, include Hong Kong’s First Oriental Holdings Ltd and Sun Bright International Holdings Ltd, Hanchou said.

The unit of Singapore-registered Southeast Asia Telecom Group has already spent $100 million, Hanchou said.

(bit.ly/1DdG6p6)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.