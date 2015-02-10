CAMBODIA PRESS-Seatel to invest $500 mln on 4G network - Cambodia Daily

Southeast Asia Telecom (Cambodia) Co Ltd (Seatel) plans to invest $400 million over the next two to three years to construct Cambodia’s fastest 4G network, as part of its plan to rebrand itself, the Cambodia Daily reported, citing the company’s general manager Han Hanchou.

Investors in Seatel, one of Cambodia’s smallest mobile phone operators, include Hong Kong’s First Oriental Holdings Ltd and Sun Bright International Holdings Ltd, Hanchou said.

The unit of Singapore-registered Southeast Asia Telecom Group has already spent $100 million, Hanchou said.

