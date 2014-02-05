FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CAMBODIA PRESS-Union eyes morning wage meet - Phnom Penh Post
February 5, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 4 years ago

CAMBODIA PRESS-Union eyes morning wage meet - Phnom Penh Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The outcome of a government meeting this morning on the garment industry’s minimum wage will play a part in determining when nine unions will take to the streets for another mass strike, Cambodian Confederation of Unions president Rong Chhun said yesterday.

“We will strike as soon as possible and are now awaiting the result of this meeting,” Chhun said. The CCU leader added that workers could strike again as soon as this week, and the nine unions will distribute 50,000 leaflets outlining their intentions and urging them to join.

(link.reuters.com/wed66v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

