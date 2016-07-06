FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Cambridge Associates executive David Shukis retires
July 6, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Cambridge Associates executive David Shukis retires

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - David Shukis, head of global investment services at investment consulting giant Cambridge Associates, has retired, a spokesman for the firm said on Tuesday.

Shukis joined Cambridge in 1989 and was based in its Boston office. His most recent responsibilities have been assumed by Chairman and Chief Executive David Druley.

Sandy Urie, chairman emeritus of Cambridge, said in a statement that the firm was "deeply appreciative" of Shukis' work.

"I had a wonderful career at Cambridge," Shukis said in an email to Reuters. "I'm excited about the firm's new leaders ... and sure that Cambridge will prosper under their direction."

Cambridge was ranked the second largest investment consultant by Pensions & Investments in November 2015, based on the firm's $4.6 trillion in assets under advisement as of June 30, 2015. Mercer was first with $9.1 trillion. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

