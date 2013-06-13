UPDATE 1-Canada renews license for Cameco's Cigar Lake uranium mine

June 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission on Thursday renewed the uranium mining license to Cameco Corp to build and operate its Cigar Lake project in northern Saskatchewan. Cigar Lake is the second-biggest high grade biggest uranium deposit in the world, according to Cameco. The license is valid from July 1, 2013, to June 30, 2021, the CNSC said in a release. In its application, Cameco sought authorization to complete the final stages of commissioning at the facility, transition to operations, and commence shipping uranium ore slurry for further processing. The CNSC said an environmental assessment was completed in the 1990s and a construction license was issued in late 2004 and renewed in January 2010, the CNSC said. Cameco said in a May press release it expects the first packaged pounds from the mine in the fourth quarter. The CNSC said the licensed facilities include underground mine workings accessed by two mine shafts, a surface load-out facility, waste management systems, a mine water management system and associated site facilities.