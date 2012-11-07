FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameco Corp sells C$500 mln debt in two parts-term sheet
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

Cameco Corp sells C$500 mln debt in two parts-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($500 million) of debentures in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale consisted of C$400 million of 3.75 percent debentures, due Nov. 14, 2022, which were priced at 99.992 to yield 3.751 percent or 200 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The company also sold C$100 million of 5.09 percent debentures, due Nov. 14, 2042. This tranche was priced at 99.954 to yield 5.093 percent or 275 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.