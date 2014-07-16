FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freezing problems delay Cameco uranium output from Cigar Lake
July 16, 2014

Freezing problems delay Cameco uranium output from Cigar Lake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp, a Canadian uranium miner, said on Wednesday that ore from its Cigar Lake, Saskatchewan, mine would not be milled until early 2015, instead of before the end of 2014, due to problems freezing the ground.

Cameco freezes the ore zone and surrounding ground to prevent water from flooding production areas, but freezing has not advanced as quickly as expected, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

