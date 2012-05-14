FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cameco to buy nuclear fuel broker Nukem Energy
May 14, 2012 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Cameco to buy nuclear fuel broker Nukem Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - Uranium miner Cameco Corp
  said on Monday that it will pay $136 million to
acquire nuclear fuel broker Nukem Energy GmbH from private
equity firm Advent International.	
    Cameco will also assume Nukem's net debt of $164 million,
though cash generated from ongoing activities is expected to
reduce that balance before closing.	
    "This acquisition complements Cameco's business by
strengthening our position in nuclear fuel markets and improving
our access to unconventional and secondary sources of supply,"
said Cameco chief executive Tim Gitzel in a statement. 	
    With more than 50 years in the nuclear industry, Nukem has
strong relationships with customers and suppliers, Cameco said.
The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on
Cameco's earnings starting in 2013.	
    After closing, Nukem will continue to operate as an
independent company. The deal includes provisions to provide
Advent with a share of Nukem's earnings until the end of 2014.

