Uranium miner Cameco turns higher profit

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp , the world’s third-biggest uranium producer, reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday as its uranium sales and realized price rose.

Net earnings for the third quarter jumped to C$211 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, from C$79 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year before.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$208 million, or 53 Canadian cents, up sharply from C$49 million or 12 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 17 Canadian cents.