UPDATE 1-Cameco profit falls 93 pct on weaker uranium sales
May 1, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Cameco profit falls 93 pct on weaker uranium sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp , one of the world’s biggest uranium producers, reported a 93 percent plunge in quarterly profit on Wednesday as uranium sales fell and prices were weaker, the company said.

Net earnings for the first quarter fell to C$9 million ($8.9 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, from C$129 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Cameco earned C$27 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, down from C$121 million and 31 Canadian cents per share in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue for the company fell 5 percent to C$444 million.

Analysts were expecting the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company to report earnings per share of 8 cents and revenue of C$474 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
