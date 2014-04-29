FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameco earnings jump on uranium shipments, Bruce Power sale
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Cameco earnings jump on uranium shipments, Bruce Power sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Uranium producer Cameco Corp reported on Tuesday a sharp increase in quarterly earnings, boosted by higher uranium deliveries and the sale of its interest in Bruce Power Limited Partnership.

For the first quarter, earnings jumped to C$131 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share from C$9 million, or 2 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were C$36 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, up from C$27 million or 7 Canadian cents.

$1=$1.10 Canadian Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba

