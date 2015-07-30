Canadian uranium producer Cameco's profit falls 31 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher costs and a $28 million settlement charge.

The company’s net earnings attributable to its shareholders fell to C$88 million ($68 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$127 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12.5 percent to C$565 million.