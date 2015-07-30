FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian uranium producer Cameco's profit falls 31 pct
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian uranium producer Cameco's profit falls 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher costs and a $28 million settlement charge.

The company’s net earnings attributable to its shareholders fell to C$88 million ($68 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$127 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12.5 percent to C$565 million.

$1 = C$1.29 Canadian dollars Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

