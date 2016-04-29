FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Uranium producer Cameco posts Q1 adjusted loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s uranium producer Cameco Corp reported an adjusted loss for the first quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, as uranium prices continued to soften and demand remained low.

The profit attributable to equity holders was C$78 million ($62 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$9 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

After adjustments, the company reported a loss of 2 Canadian cents per share, compared with a year-ago profit of 18 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue fell 30 percent to C$408 million. ($1 = C$1.25) (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

