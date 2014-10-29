FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uranium producer Cameco reports quarterly loss on charges
October 29, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Uranium producer Cameco reports quarterly loss on charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared to a year-ago profit, mainly due to impairment charge associated with an investment.

The company reported a net loss attributable to equity holders of C$146 million ($130.9 million), or 37 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, compared with a year-ago profit of C$211 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share.

The net loss was mainly due to a C$184 million impairment charge related to an investment in GE-Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment, Cameco said on Wednesday.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company’s revenue fell 2 percent to C$587 million. (1 US dollar = 1.12 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

