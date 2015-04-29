FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uranium producer Cameco posts loss on forex derivatives
April 29, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Uranium producer Cameco posts loss on forex derivatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp reported a loss compared with a year-ago profit due to foreign exchange derivatives losses.

The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of C$9 million ($7.50 million), or 2 Canadian cents a share, in the first-quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$131 million, or 33 Canadian cents, in the year-ago quarter.

The year-ago profit included a gain of C$127 million related to an asset sale.

Revenue rose 35 percent to C$566 million. ($1 = 1.1999 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

