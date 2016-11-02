FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Cameco swings to quarterly profit
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

Cameco swings to quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp swung to a quarterly profit, largely helped by a 35 percent jump in uranium sales volumes.

The company reported a net profit of C$142 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, attributable to equity holders in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$4 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$670 million ($501.4 million). ($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

