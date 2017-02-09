FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian uranium producer Cameco posts bigger quarterly loss
February 9, 2017 / 11:07 PM / 6 months ago

Canadian uranium producer Cameco posts bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp on Thursday reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss, hurt by lower uranium prices and an impairment charge.

The net loss attributable to Cameco shareholders was C$144 million ($110 million), or 36 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. It took impairment charges of C$238 million in the quarter.

Cameco reported a loss of C$10 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier, when it took impairment charges of C$210 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company's revenue fell 9 percent to C$887 million in the latest quarter. ($1 = C$1.3134) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

