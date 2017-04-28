FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uranium producer Cameco posts loss vs year-ago profit
April 28, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 4 months ago

Uranium producer Cameco posts loss vs year-ago profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, posted a quarterly loss, partly hurt by weak prices and the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co.

The Canadian company said its net loss attributable to equity holders was C$18 million ($13 million), or 5 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$78 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped nearly 4 percent to C$393 million.

$1 = C$1.36 Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

