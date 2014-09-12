FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameco lockout at Canada uranium mine ends - union
September 12, 2014

Cameco lockout at Canada uranium mine ends - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp and the union for 535 workers at the world’s largest uranium mine have agreed to a tentative deal ending a nearly two-week lockout, an official with United Steelworkers said on Friday.

Mike Pulak, a staff representative for United Steelworkers, said workers would begin returning to the McArthur River, Saskatchewan mine and Key Lake mill as early as Friday.

The mine and mill have been shut since Cameco locked out workers Aug. 30. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

