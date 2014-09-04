FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameco resumes jet boring at Cigar Lake mine
September 4, 2014

Cameco resumes jet boring at Cigar Lake mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canadian uranium miner Cameco Corp said on Thursday that it has resumed jet-boring, a system of using water to carve out cavities in the ore body, at its Cigar Lake, Saskatchewan mine.

Cameco said in July that problems with freezing the ore and the ground around it had led to a halt in production at Cigar Lake, the company’s newest mine that opened in March. Cameco operates the mine and owns 50 percent of it, with smaller stakes held by France’s Areva SA and by Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc and Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Franklin Paul)

