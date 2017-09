Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cameleon Software SA :

* Says Pros Holdings launches squeeze-out for outstanding Cameleon Software shares

* Pros Holdings holds 96.609 pct stake in Cameleon following simplified public offer

* Squeeze-out concerns 459,086 Cameleon shares (3.265 pct of capital)

* Squeeze-out price per share is 2.20 euros

* Squeeze-out to be launched on Nov. 3