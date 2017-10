LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday that no one wanted to see a string of competitive currency devaluations, saying he did not think any country should try to depreciate its way to growth.

Responding to a question in parliament about whether the upcoming G20 meeting in Moscow should find a way of preventing competitive devaluations, Cameron said: “You don’t depreciate your way to growth whatever country you are”.