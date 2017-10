Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield equipment manufacturer Cameron International Corp’s quarterly profit rose 36 percent on higher orders.

Net income rose to $223.6 million, or 90 cents per share, in the third quarter from $164.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 32 percent to $2.2 billion, while total orders rose 15 percent.