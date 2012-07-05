FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
July 5, 2012 / 12:06 AM / in 5 years

China's Avic signs three-plane deal with Cameroon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE, July 4 (Reuters) - China’s Avic International has reached a 61 billion CFA francs ($116.3 million) deal with Cameroon for the delivery of three of the aircraft maker’s MA60 turboprop planes, the company said on Wednesday.

The aircraft, which seat about 60 passengers, will be delivered by September and will be used on domestic and sub-regional routes by the central African nation’s revamped state-run airline Camair Co.

The airline’s fleet includes a Boeing 767-300 and two 737-700s.

Xu Bo, an Avic executive who signed the deal with the Cameroonian government, told journalists two of the planes would be sold to country while the third would be a gift.

She said Avic will also provide spare parts and training to Camair Co staff. ($1 = 524.3460 CFA francs) (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix)

