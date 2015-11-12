FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameroon sets final yield guidance of 9.625-9.75% on US dollar 2025 bond
November 12, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Cameroon sets final yield guidance of 9.625-9.75% on US dollar 2025 bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Cameroon has set final yield guidance of 9.625-9.75% on a US dollar November 2025 bond, according to a lead, with it set to price within that range.

The bond began marketing earlier on Thursday at 9.75% area.

Demand has reached about US$1.3bn, with the bond expected to be of benchmark size.

The amortising note will have a weighted average life of nine years.

The 144A/Reg S deal is expected to price later on Thursday via Societe Generale and Standard Chartered. Cameroon is rated B/B from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)

