Cameroon sets final yield guidance of 9.625-9.75% on US dollar 2025 bond

LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Cameroon has set final yield guidance of 9.625-9.75% on a US dollar November 2025 bond, according to a lead, with it set to price within that range.

The bond began marketing earlier on Thursday at 9.75% area.

Demand has reached about US$1.3bn, with the bond expected to be of benchmark size.

The amortising note will have a weighted average life of nine years.

The 144A/Reg S deal is expected to price later on Thursday via Societe Generale and Standard Chartered. Cameroon is rated B/B from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)