Cameroon launches US$750m 2025 bond at 9.75%

LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Cameroon has launched a US$750m November 2025 bond at a yield of 9.75%, according to a lead.

This is at the wide end of the final yield guidance of 9.625-9.75% set earlier on Thursday and in line with the 9.75% area initial price thoughts set at the beginning of the marketing process.

Demand reached about US$1.3bn.

The amortising note will have a weighted average life of nine years.

The 144A/Reg S deal is expected to price later on Thursday via Societe Generale and Standard Chartered. Cameroon is rated B/B from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)