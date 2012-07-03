FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's First Highway wins Cameroon motorway deal
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

China's First Highway wins Cameroon motorway deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE, July 3 (Reuters) - A Chinese firm has been awarded the contract to build a six-lane motorway linking Cameroon’s capital Yaounde and the economic hub city of Douala, the west African nation’s economy minister said.

The news come days after Cameroon reached a 241.4 billion CFA francs ($463.11 million) loan agreement with China’s Eximbank to finance the project.

“We launched a bid and it is a Chinese firm, the China First Highway Engineering Company that won the contract. Work will start soon and will be completed within a maximum five years,” Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi said on state radio late on Monday.

The expressway will cut the distance travelled between the two cities from 265 km (165 miles) on the existing road to about 215 km and it is also expected to benefit trade for the entire central African sub-region, particularly Central African Republic and Chad that rely on Douala for much of their trade. ($1 = 521.2630 CFA francs) (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.