Cameroon cocoa exports slip as harvest tails

YAOUNDE, April 18 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s cocoa exports fell 12 percent by end-March from the previous season, data from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) showed on Wednesday, after a prolonged period of dry weather and caterpillar attacks on plantations in the south.

Exports reached 163,452 tonnes by the end of March since the start of the season in August, down from the 185,881 tonnes shipped over the same period last year, the data showed.

The dry weather has also curbed output in other cocoa producers in the region.

Exports in March totalled 3,958 tonnes, down 60 percent from February as the main crop harvest in the world’s fifth-biggest grower nation tailed off, according to the figures. Cameroon’s main harvest period typically ends in February, and harvesting for the lighter mid-crop picks up in May.

Production hit a record 240,000 tonnes last season, and Cameroon’s Cocoa Development Authority (SODECAO) has forecast this year’s output at 250,000 tonnes - a figure that observers said may need to be reduced.

Telcar Cocoa Ltd, a joint-venture partner with Cargill , topped the export chart in March with 602 tonnes, followed by CAMACO and Olam Cam with 401 tonnes each. Union Trading International (UTI) exported 351 tonnes, while COTEC-Cameroon exported 301 tonnes in the period.