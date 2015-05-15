FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Cameroon cocoa farmgate prices fall on scant buyers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YAOUNDE, May 15 (Reuters) - Farmgate cocoa prices fell
across Cameroon's cocoa growing regions in May compared with the
previous months as few buyers entered the market at the start of
the mid-crop harvest, authorities said on Friday.
    Farmers said most buyers stayed away because only small
quantities of cocoa were available for sale. 
    A kilogram of cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate
manufacture, sold for 1,100 CFA francs ($1.92) in Sangmelima in
the South Region this month, compared with 1,225 CFA francs in
April, said Moise Edou, a grower and cooperative head.
    In Bafia in the Centre Region, one of Cameroon's top growing
areas, prices were 1,240 to 1,290 CFA francs per kilogramme,
compared with 1,300 CFA francs in April, said Emmanuel Nguile of
Cameroon's Cocoa and Coffee Farmers' Association.
    The cocoa season in Cameroon runs from August 1 to July 31,
with the main harvest period from October to January/February
and the light mid-crop harvest from April/May to June/July.
    Below are the average farmgate prices in CFA francs per kg
recorded across the growing regions by mid-May 2015.
    
 Region       District      May            April
 South West:  Mamfe         900              975
              Konye       1,185            1,210
              Mbonge      1,180            1,200
              Muyuka      1,190            1,215
              Kumba       1,200            1,250
 Centre:      Bafia       1,275            1,300
              Emana       1,200            1,250
              Mbalmayo    1,200            1,230
 South:       Ebolowa     1,075            1,200
              Sangmelima  1,100            1,225
 East:        Bertoua       815              850
              Yokadouma     735              800
 ($1 = 573.6400 CFA francs)

 (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)

