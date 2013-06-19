Cameroon cocoa grinders' purchases up 2 pct by end-May

YAOUNDE, June 19 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s cocoa grinders’ purchases rose 2 percent to 29,205 tonnes by the end of May since the start of the 2012/13 season in August compared with last season, data from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) showed Wednesday.

Leading grinder Sic-Cacaos, a subsidiary of chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut, bought 467 tonnes of beans in the month from April 26, while Chocolaterie Confiserie du Cameroun (CHOCOCAM), an affiliate of South Africa’s Tiger Brands bought 21 tonnes.

Sic-Cacaos processes cocoa beans into cocoa cake, powder and cocoa liquor, sold in the six-nation Central African economic zone, and CHOCOCAM manufactures chocolate for the local market. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)