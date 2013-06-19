FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameroon cocoa grinders' purchases up 2 pct by end-May
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
June 19, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 4 years

Cameroon cocoa grinders' purchases up 2 pct by end-May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE, June 19 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s cocoa grinders’ purchases rose 2 percent to 29,205 tonnes by the end of May since the start of the 2012/13 season in August compared with last season, data from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) showed Wednesday.

Leading grinder Sic-Cacaos, a subsidiary of chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut, bought 467 tonnes of beans in the month from April 26, while Chocolaterie Confiserie du Cameroun (CHOCOCAM), an affiliate of South Africa’s Tiger Brands bought 21 tonnes.

Sic-Cacaos processes cocoa beans into cocoa cake, powder and cocoa liquor, sold in the six-nation Central African economic zone, and CHOCOCAM manufactures chocolate for the local market. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.