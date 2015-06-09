FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameroon's highest court confirms French lawyer's 25-year sentence
#Intel
June 9, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

Cameroon's highest court confirms French lawyer's 25-year sentence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YAOUNDE, June 9 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s highest court on Tuesday confirmed a 25-year prison sentence against a Cameroon-born French citizen, in a case which has drawn criticism from the U.N. human rights office and could raise tensions with Paris.

Lawyer Lydienne Yen-Eyoum, 56, who once represented the Central African state in a lawsuit against the local unit of French bank Societe Generale (SogGen), was arrested in 2010, charged with embezzling state funds and sentenced in 2014.

The government said she had embezzled over 2 billion CFA francs ($3.4 million) and demanded she reimburse 1 billion CFA francs. She denies the charge.

Cameroon’s Supreme Court on Tuesday said in a statement it confirmed the 2014 judgement of the Yaounde Special Crimes Court.

The United Nation’s rights office said in an April 27 report Yen-Eyoum’s arrest and detention for four years before the trial was arbitrary and the length of her detention went over Cameroon’s legal limit.

Her arrest and sentencing has thrown a spotlight on Cameroon’s judicial system, which opposition parties say has been used by President Paul Biya’s government to silence critics who have dared to challenged his 33 years in power.

Caroline Wasserman, Yen-Eyoum’s Paris-based lawyer, told French Radio RFI she would appeal to French diplomacy to pressure the Cameroon government, now that all legal appeal routes in the country had been exhausted. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; writing by Bate Felix; editing by Andrew Roche)

