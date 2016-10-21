FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
At least 53 dead, nearly 300 injured in Cameroon train accident
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 10 months ago

At least 53 dead, nearly 300 injured in Cameroon train accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Fifty-three people were killed and nearly 300 injured on Friday when a packed passenger train travelling between Cameroon's two largest cities derailed and overturned, the transportation minister said.

Speaking on state radio, Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo'o said the figures represented a provisional toll from the accident, which occurred near the train station in the town of Eseka, around 120 km (75 miles) west of Yaounde. (Reporting by Anne-Mireille Nzouankeu; Writing by Joe Bavie; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
