Packed passenger train derails in Cameroon -rail company, witness

ESEKA, Cameroon, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A packed passenger train travelling between Cameroon's capital Yaounde and the port city of Douala derailed on Friday, a passenger on the train and state rail company Camrail said.

"There was a loud noise. I looked back and the wagons behind us left the rails and started rolling over and over. There was a lot of smoke," said a Reuters journalist travelling in a wagon near the front of the train. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans)