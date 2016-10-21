FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
At least three dead, others injured in Cameroon train accident
October 21, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 10 months ago

At least three dead, others injured in Cameroon train accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOUALA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and others were injured when a packed passenger train travelling between Cameroon's capital, Yaounde, and the port city of Douala derailed and overturned on Friday, witnesses said.

"There are many injured. We are still in the phase of evaluating the situation. We cannot give even a provisional toll," said an official for national rail company Camrail, who asked not to be named. (Reporting by Anne-Mireille Nzouankeu; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Larry King)

