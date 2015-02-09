FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cameroon plans to raise $1.5 bln for refinery, other projects
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 9, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cameroon plans to raise $1.5 bln for refinery, other projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, context)

YAOUNDE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s finance ministry will seek to raise $1.5 billion from banks to refinance the state refinery and fund other development projects, according to two presidential decrees seen by Reuters on Monday.

The decrees, signed by President Paul Biya, authorise the ministry to sign an agreement on fund-raising with Standard Chartered and Societe Generale. They did not give a timeframe.

Other projects for construction, infrastructure and agriculture are also covered by the decrees.

The central African country has been seeking to revamp its 45,000 barrel per day Sonara oil refinery for years. But falling oil prices have cut available spending, prompting the government to seek other forms financing.

In another decree signed on Friday, Biya authorised the government to triple its debt issuance plans in 2015. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Emma Farge and Bate Felix; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.