Cameroon Q1 consumer inflation rises 2.8 percent yr-on-yr

YAOUNDE, June 5 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s consumer inflation rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2015, compared with 1.3 percent in the same period last year, driven by higher transport costs following a cut in fuel subsidies, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Inflation in Cameroon -- the biggest economy of the six-nation Central Africa franc zone -- is expected to remain around 3 percent in 2015 compared with 2.3 percent in 2014, the National Institute of Statistics said in a statement.

Cameroon cut fuel subsidies in July last year, leading to a cascading effect on the price of petroleum products, which since jumped 15 percent on average. Taxi, hotel, restaurant and beer prices also rose in the period, the Institute said. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)