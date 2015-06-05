FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameroon Q1 consumer inflation rises 2.8 percent yr-on-yr
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2015 / 5:39 PM / 2 years ago

Cameroon Q1 consumer inflation rises 2.8 percent yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE, June 5 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s consumer inflation rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2015, compared with 1.3 percent in the same period last year, driven by higher transport costs following a cut in fuel subsidies, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Inflation in Cameroon -- the biggest economy of the six-nation Central Africa franc zone -- is expected to remain around 3 percent in 2015 compared with 2.3 percent in 2014, the National Institute of Statistics said in a statement.

Cameroon cut fuel subsidies in July last year, leading to a cascading effect on the price of petroleum products, which since jumped 15 percent on average. Taxi, hotel, restaurant and beer prices also rose in the period, the Institute said. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.