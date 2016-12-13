FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameroon inflation falls to 1.1 pct year-on-year
December 13, 2016

Cameroon inflation falls to 1.1 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YAOUNDE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Cameroon's inflation rate fell to 1.1 percent in the first nine months of 2016, compared with 3 percent over the same period last year, the National Institute of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The statistics institute has said that it expects inflation for this year to come in slightly under the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) ceiling of 3 percent.

The prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 5.4 percent, restaurant and hotel services 4.1 percent, and food and non-alcoholic beverages 1.7 percent, the report said.

Beer prices rose in part due to a new tax imposed on alcoholic beverages in 2015, which in turn increased prices at hotels and restaurants. All cities except for Maroua saw a consumer price increase in the first nine months of 2016.

The International Monetary Fund expects Cameroon's economy, central Africa's largest, to grow 4.8 percent this year. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Aaron Ross and Louise Ireland)

