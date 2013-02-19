GDF Suez employee and family kidnapped in Cameroon

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - French utility GDF Suez said on Tuesday one of its employees and his family had been kidnapped in Cameroon.

“GDF Suez confirms the kidnapping of one of its employees and his family, expatriates based in Yaounde, Cameroun, while on holiday in the north of the country,” the company said in a press release.

The company is currently building liquefied natural gas project in south Cameroon.

Islamist militants from neighbouring Nigeria abducted a French family of seven, including four children, in northern Cameroon on Tuesday, French President Francois Hollande said earlier on Tuesday.