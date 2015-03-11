FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameroon renews MTN mobile licence, approves 3G/4G
March 11, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 3 years ago

Cameroon renews MTN mobile licence, approves 3G/4G

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE, March 11 (Reuters) - Cameroon has renewed the operating licence of Africa’s largest telecoms provider MTN , and cleared the firm to begin offering third and fourth generation (3G and 4G) mobile services, MTN said on Wednesday.

South Africa’s MTN, Cameroon’s leading mobile provider with nearly 10 million subscribers or about 60 percent of the market, said it paid 75 billion CFA Francs ($125 million) for the licence which also allows it to deploy optical fibre cables. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
