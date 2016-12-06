FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Cameroon Jan-Oct oil output unchanged versus last year
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 6, 2016 / 7:30 PM / 9 months ago

Cameroon Jan-Oct oil output unchanged versus last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Cameroon's oil production from January to October held steady from the same period last year, at 28.6 million barrels, state oil company SNH said on Tuesday.

The Central African country has been pumping oil since 1977, hitting a peak of 185,000 barrels per day (bpd) 10 years later before slipping.

The Jan-Oct number represents a slip compared to the January to April period, when oil output was up nearly 20 percent on last year. National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNL) did not give a reason for this.

Gas production dropped over 9 percent to 290.3 million cubic meters, in part due to decreased consumption at the Kribi gas-fired power station.

Cameroon earned 266 billion CFA francs ($435 million) during the period, SNH said. ($1 = 612.2400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.